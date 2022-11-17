Don't cause a fryer fire this Thanksgiving

It's become a tradition as expected as the Macy's parade and the post-football game nap.

Fire departments across the country implore people who like to fry their turkey not to make the simple mistakes that could "fry" the house and cause devastating fires and injuries.

They do this with a demonstration of what not to do, deliberately sparking a fryer fire that usually culminates in a tremendous fireball. They take the risks so you don't have to.

Tips include not overfilling your turkey fryer. Anything more than half full (or the designated fill line on your device) can cause an oil overflow.

Don't attempt to fry your turkey in a frozen state. The ice crystals will cause sputtering when introduced to the hot oil and could spark a fire or land on your skin.

Keep your fryer a safe distance from your home — if the worst were to happen, your home could remain untouched.

And keep fire extinguishers or other materials handy to smother flames if needed - water is never to be used in a fire involving fats and oils.