Disney's next frontier: Residential communities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney wants to expand its "mouseprint" on American pop culture by way of three master-planned communities under the umbrella brand of "Storyliving."

"Each community will feature distinctively designed spaces, unique amenities and Disney’s brand of world-renowned service," said Heather Hunter of Disney Signature Experiences in a blog post made Wednesday.

Disney Imagineers will play a key role in the visual development of each community.

The three communities are planned for the greater Palm Springs, Calif. area. "Cotino," the first, is envisioned as a central focus point of the triad and will be located in the Coachella Valley, a two-hour drive from California's Disneyland theme park.

Some of the planned areas will be intended for residents aged 55 and older, though officials stress the overall plan is for a family-friendly community. A club membership will be offered to residents, giving access to curated experiences, such as cooking classes, live entertainment and seminars.

No mention of any Florida locations was made in the announcement but "other locales are under consideration," officials said. Celebration, Fla. was originally planned as a Disney-run community in the mid-90s. Today, all properties in the community are privately-owned.

Groundbreaking and construction timelines were not immediately announced.