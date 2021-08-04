Disney Testing New Annual Pass System

ANAHEIM, California — You may have been asked "would you like to join our loyalty club?" while at the register of stores like Costco, Best Buy, or any major retailer. Those memberships come with benefits like discounts on products, insider newsletters, or exclusive access to new products.

Much like those memberships, annual pass systems for major theme parks, like the ones run by Disney, offer the same services, as well as easy access to those companies theme parks.

For Disney Parks fans, those annual pass memberships have been hard to come by during the pandemic. That's because the Walt Disney Company made the call to stop selling annual passes last July. Well on Tuesday, the company announced that it will resume the sale of those annual passes in time for the 50th anniversary celebration which starts in October.

While the details are known about when those passes will go back on sale, we may be getting an idea of how the new annual pass system will work at Walt Disney World when we look at the new system being tested on the West coast.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim just re-introduced it's annual pass system. A totally new system that gives potential buyers a lot of variety.

It's called the "Magic Key" system, and it has different tiers with different benefits based on how much you'd be willing to pay.

Here's how it breaks down:

The Dream Key Cost: $1399/year Available dates No blockout dates What you get: Up to 6 park reservations at a time 20% off merchandise sales 15% off select food and beverage Free parking at the theme parks

Believe Key Cost: $949/year Available dates Most of the year. Some blockout dates in Summer and Holiday months. What you get: Up to 6 park reservations at a time 10% off merchandise sales 10% off select food and beverage Half off parking

Enchant Key Cost: $649/year Available dates 149 blockout dates spread out throughout the year. What you get: Up to 4 park reservations at a time 10% off merchandise sales 10% off select food and beverage

Imagine Key Cost: $399/year *Only for South California Residents Available dates Varies by season What you get: 2 theme park reservations at a time 10% off merchandise 10% off select food and beverage



While it's not clear what the plans are for Walt Disney World in Orlando, it's possible that if this system works in California, it could make it's way to Florida.

Until then, theme park fans will just have to wait to hear what Disney's plans for an annual pass system in Orlando are. The company is expected to make that announcement later this month.