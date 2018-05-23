Disney announces when Star Wars Galaxy's Edge theme park expansions will open

(WXYZ) - Disney has narrowed down the opening dates for their Stars Wars expansions that are being built at both Disneyland and Disney World.

The company announced on their Disney Parks blog that Star Wars Galaxy's Edge will open at Disneyland in summer of 2019. The expansion will open at Disney World in late fall 2019.

The exact dates for the opening of both parks will be announced at a later date. They come just a few months before the yet to be named Star Wars Episode 9 is due in theaters on December 20, 2019.

At Disneyland the massive expansion is being built north of Frontierland. At Disney World is being built at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The Disney World expansion is also being accompanied by a Star Wars themed hotel. No opening date for that facility has been announced.

Disney also posted a teaser video for the parks on their YouTube page: