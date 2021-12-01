Detective: Brothers detailed how Jussie Smollett staged hoax

CHICAGO (AP) — A lead investigator of an alleged attack on Jussie Smollett says two brothers arrested for the reported crime recounted for Chicago police how the ex-“Empire” actor orchestrated the elaborate hoax.

Former Chicago police detective Michael Theis testified Tuesday at Smollett's trial that the actor sent the men a text message about meeting “on the low,” paid for supplies they used in the staged attack and held a “dry run” near his downtown Chicago home.

Jurors also were shown video of the brothers buying supplies, including a clothes line that was later fashioned into a noose.

Smollett is charged with filing a false police report.

Defense attorney Nenye Uche said Monday that Smollett is a “real victim" of a January 2019 attack.

It's unclear whether Smollett will testify in his own defense.