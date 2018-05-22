INDIANAPOLIS — She wasn't the first woman in motorsports, but Danica Patrick has clearly left a large impact on the sport.

From becoming the first woman to win an IndyCar race to making the jump to NASCAR where she stole the headlines by winning pole for the 2013 Daytona 500, Patrick's career has been nothing to scoff at.

This year's Indy 500 will be bittersweet for Patrick, who announced last year that she'll be retiring after the race.

But at 36-year-old, this is far from Patrick's final chapter. From her cookbook and clothing line to her wine-making in NAPA, she has a lot of love left to give to this world.

