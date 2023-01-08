Damar Hamlin makes statement on his Twitter/Instagram

BUFFALO, NY. — On Saturday, Bills safety Damar Hamlin's Twitter and Instagram accounts posted an uplifting message. This comes after the Buffalo Bills announced that Hamlin continues to breathe on his own and neurological function is excellent.

Damar's Instagram message is posted below.

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x's as much. The love has been overwhelming, but I'm thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this is only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me! #3strong."

Hamlin also posted on his Instagram story, showing him on Facetime saying he's back working and smiling.