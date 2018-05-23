NASHVILLE Tenn. - Cyntoia Brown was just 16 years old when she shot and killed a man whom she said had bought her for sex. Now, 14 years later, she could have a shot at getting out of prison.

Brown was convicted of murder after she shot and killed 43-year old realtor Johnny Allen in 2004. Her lawyers said she was a victim of sex trafficking.

Now 30, Brown has a clemency hearing at 10 a.m. local time Wednesday. A state parole board will listen to her case and make a recommendation about whether to grant her clemency.

The story sparked national outrage last year after several celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, posted Brown's story on Twitter and Instagram.

Her attorneys said Brown had been forced into prostitution and that had Allen paid her for sex.

They argued Brown shot him in self-defense.

Governor Bill Haslam has the final say in the matter.