Court rules that President Trump cannot block Twitter users

A federal court has ruled that President Donald Trump cannot constitutionally block his followers in Twitter.

Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald of the US district court in the Southern District of New York ruled that public officials may not block a person from his Twitter account based on the that person's political views — and Trump's position as President had no bearing on the case.

The case was brought by Columbia University's Knight First Amendment Institute and filed against President Trump, former White House communications director Hope Hicks, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and social media director Dan Scavino.

More on this as it develops.