Court orders eviction of 30-year-old from parents house

Michael Rotondo, 30, thought he could eek out just a few more months under his parents' roof, but a New York judge ruled on Tuesday it's time for Rotondo to move out.

According to the Syracuse Post-Standard, Rotondo gained praise from the judge for the legal arguments he made in court. But after a 90-minute debate, which included Judge Donald Greenwood trying to convince Rotondo to move out on his own, the judge ruled that it was legal to immediately evict the 30-year-old.

Rotondo's parents had given him several notices to leave. At odds was Rotondo's belief that he was entitled to a six-month period after being formally notified that he was being evicted. The judge ruled that a six-month provision does not apply to family members.

Rotondo​​​​​​​'s said he was simply not ready to leave a bedroom in his parents' house. This being despite not being on speaking terms with is parents.

Greenwood asked the parents to present the judge with an eviction notice that he could sign that would allow Rotondo a reasonable amount of time to move out.