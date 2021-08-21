Legendary country singer Tom T. Hall dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall, who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.” and sang about life’s simple joys as country music’s consummate blue-collar bard, has died.

His son, Dean Hall, confirmed the musician's death Friday at his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Hall was known as “The Storyteller” for his unadorned yet incisive lyrics. He composed hundreds of songs and had several No. 1 hits as a singer.

Born in Kentucky, Hall wrote his first song by age 9. Throughout the ’70s, Hall became one of Nashville’s biggest singer-songwriters.

His hits included “I Love,” “Country Is,” “I Care,” “I Like Beer,” and “Faster Horses (The Cowboy and The Poet.)”

Hall was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1971 and elected into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

Hall was 85 years old.