President Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild symptoms’

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement Thursday morning.

Biden, 79, was slated to visit Pennsylvania on Thursday but instead will work remotely.

The White House said Biden is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing "very mild symptoms."

"Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation," said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Breaking story will be updated.