Communities searching for missing ISU student Jelani Day

NATIONAL — Communities across social media are working to bring awareness to another missing persons case as the search for missing Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day continues.

The 25-year-old was last seen on August 24th.

Surveillance footage shows him entering a store in Bloomington, IL at around nine in the morning. After missing classes for several days, and family members weren't able to reach him, they reported Day missing.

Carmon Bolden Day, Jelani's mom describes the aspiring doctor as loving, sociable but most importantly resilient.

And to those that have anything to do with Jelani's disappearance or if Jelani is watching this, she's begging to let him come home.

"If you know something , I've offered $25,000, we've got a GoFundMe that's raised over $10,000 right now," Carmon Bolden Day, Jelani's mom said. "You can have everything. You can have everything. Just give me back my son. And Jelani, I love you. I love you so much. And I just want him to come home."

While Day's whereabouts are unknown, police believe they have located his vehicle. After inspecting the vehicle, officials say they found the clothing day wore on the last time he was seen in the surveillance video.

If you have any information about Jelani Day's whereabouts, please call 309-820-8888.