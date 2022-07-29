Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Coleen Rooney victorious in 'Wagatha Christie' court battle

Britain Soccer Spouse Wars
Alastair Grant/AP
FILE - Coleen Rooney, wife of former England soccer player Wayne Rooney, arrives at the High Court, in London, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. On Friday, July 29, 2022, Judge Karen Steyn has cleared Rooney of libeling Rebekah Vardy when she alleged that Vardy had leaked her private social media posts to the tabloid press. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Britain Soccer Spouse Wars
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 11:37:58-04

LONDON (AP)  — A judge has issued a ruling in a legal dispute between two soccer spouses that captivated Britain.

Judge Karen Steyn cleared Coleen Rooney of libeling Rebekah Vardy when she alleged that Vardy had leaked her private social media posts to the tabloid press.

The judge concluded that Rooney's allegation was "substantially true."

Vardy sued after Rooney accused her in 2019 of sharing the Instagram content with The Sun.

Vardy denied being the leaker, but the judge ruled that it was likely that Vardy's agent, Caroline Watt, had passed private information to The Sun newspaper with Vardy's knowledge.

Vardy is married to Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy, and Rooney to former Manchester United and England star Wayne Rooney.

After the verdict, Vardy said she was “extremely sad and disappointed at the decision."

Rooney was pleased with the decision but added, "it was not a case I ever sought or wanted."

Vardy said she wouldn't appeal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4