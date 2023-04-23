Coast Guard rescues six men off the shores of Charleston

According to the United States Coast Guard, a boat crew rescued six men, on Sunday after their 39-foot boat began taking on water 15 miles offshore of Charleston.
A crew member aboard the distressed boat notified Coast Guard around 6:30 a.m.
The Station in Charleston boat crew transferred over a crew member and a de-watering pump that kept the 39-foot boat afloat until it returned to the Safe Harbor City Boatyard.
#Breaking A @USCG Station Charleston boat crew rescued six men, Sunday, after their 39-foot boat began taking on water 15 miles offshore of #Charleston.— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) April 23, 2023
Press release: https://t.co/o0hxZH0ppb#USCG #SouthCarolina #NSBW #SAR pic.twitter.com/kUOLbeNeiE
No medical concerns were reported.