Champions announced as team from this US city celebrates World Chase Tag win

The competition is an international event for competitive parkour involving tag
Team APEX, with the parkour gym APEX Denver, just won the World Chase Tag championship in London.
Posted at 6:10 PM, Aug 17, 2022
DENVER — Who knew Colorado was so good at playing tag? The new international champions in World Chase Tag winners are from Denver, Colorado.

Team APEX, with the parkour gym APEX Denver, just won the World Chase Tag championship in London, England.

It is like the game we all grew up playing, only with a giant jungle gym in the way. It was invented in England back in 2016, and has gotten so popular that it gets broadcast on ESPN every summer.

"Imagine you're playing tag, confined in a space, and being chased by a professional parkour athlete," said gym co-owner Rob Shihl.

In the above story, you can hear more about their journey to becoming world champions, including a GoFundMe campaign that helped them build a "quad" here in Denver.

This story was originally published by KMGH in Denver, Colorado.

