CDC reports Salmonella outbreak due to Gold Medal Flour

A Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sent out a food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to flour.

According to the CDC, investigators have identified Gold Medal Flour as the source of the outbreak.

The CDC says the investigation showed data that proved Gold Medal flour contaminated with Salmonella has made a total of 13 people sick.

All of the victims have been reported from 12 states, six of whom recall they used Gold Medal All-Purpose Flour.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found the outbreak strain was collected from a General Mills facility in Missouri.

On Friday General Mills recalled the following products, 5- and 10-lb. bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour, and 2- and 5-lb. bags of Gold Medal Bleached All-Purpose flour

No deaths have been reported.

If you have the recalled flour, you should throw it away immediately or return it to where you bought it.

The CDC says you should wash surfaces and containers that may be contaminated by the disease.

If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.