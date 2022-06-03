Watch
California regulators approve state's first robotic taxi fleet

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit. California regulators on Thursday, June 2, 2022 gave a robotic taxi service the green light to begin charging passengers for driverless rides in San Francisco, a first in a state where dozens of companies have been trying to train vehicles to steer themselves on increasingly congested roads.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Posted at 9:10 PM, Jun 02, 2022
California regulators have given a robotic taxi service the green light to begin charging passengers for driverless rides in San Francisco.

The decision will make Cruise, a company controlled by automaker General Motors, the first fully driverless ride-hailing service in California. There are dozens of companies trying to train vehicles to steer themselves on increasingly congested roads.

Waymo, a Google spinoff, has been offering robotic taxi services in the Phoenix area since October 2020. Cruise's San Francisco service initially will consist of 30 electric vehicles confined to transporting passengers in less-congested parts of the city late at night.

