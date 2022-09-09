California investigating death of person with monkeypox

Health officials in California are investigating the death of a person with monkeypox.

An autopsy is being performed, according to Dr. Rita Singhal of the Los Angles County Department of Public Health.

California has reported more than 4,000 monkeypox cases. That's more than any other state in the country.

The U.S. has reported one death related to the current monkeypox outbreak. Texas health officials said the Houston-area resident was severely immunocompromised when they contracted the virus.

Monkeypox can spread from person to person "through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids," according to the Centers for Disease Control

Monkeypox vaccines are available. The two-dose Jynneos vaccine is now given in the skin layers of the forearm. It was initially given in the upper arm, but that method required more of the vaccine. In an effort to get more vaccines to more people, health officials authorized the intradermal method, which requires less of the vaccine.