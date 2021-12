A sinkhole is to blame for causing a landslide and the collapse of three homes in Zaruma, Ecuador.

It was all captured on video.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, said on Twitter that affected families will get help from emergency personnel.

Firefighters and other emergency response officials responded to the scene to evacuate nearby buildings.

Zaruma residents claim illegal mining activities in the area are putting their lives at risk.