A young boy who used the money he was saving for a trip to Disney World to feed Hurricane Dorian evacuees will get his vacation after all.

Jermaine Bell of Jacksonville, Florida had been saving for more than a year for a visit to Disney World on his seventh birthday on Sept. 8. But in the days leading up to his birthday, Jermaine saw hundreds of cars evacuating ahead of Hurricane Dorian and decided to help out.

"I wanted to be generous and live to give," Jermaine told WJBF.

Jermaine was able to provide more than 100 people on a South Carolina highway with hot dogs, chips and water that he bought with his savings.

Disney didn't let Jermaine's good deed go unrewarded. Mickey Mouse was on hand as Disney Parks surprised Jermaine on his birthday Sunday and told him he would be heading to Disney World later this month.

"Never in a million years could we have imagined anything like this from him, coming up with an idea to help someone else. It really does instill in him the idea that if you do good, good comes back to you," Jermaine's mother, Lauren Creech, said.

"Be strong, and if you do good things you'll be rewarded," Jermaine said when asked if he had a message to share.

