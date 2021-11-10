Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Biden plans to sign bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Walsh/AP
President Joe Biden speaks during a visit at the Port of Baltimore, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Biden's trip to the port is likely the start of a national tour to showcase the $1 trillion legislation that cleared Congress last week. Biden is pointing to Baltimore's port as a blueprint on how to reduce shipping bottlenecks that have held back the economic recovery. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Joe Biden
Posted at 4:53 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 16:54:34-05

President Joe Biden will sign the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday, the White House announced.

"Infrastructure Week has finally arrived. How many times did you hear over the last five years," Biden said in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday.

Biden claimed the bill will help accelerate improvements in the supply chain.

"It represents the biggest investments in ports in American history," he said.

Biden said implementation of the infrastructure bill will allow products to move faster and for a lower price.

The president noted that consumer prices are too high.

A report Wednesday showed that prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October from a year earlier. From September to October, prices jumped 0.9%, the highest month-over-month increase since June.

The President noted Tuesday that his administration is working to address the supply-and-demand issues.

"Stabilizing the supply chains is as important as ever. That's why I spoke with the CEOs of FedEx, Walmart, Target, and UPS," Biden said. "They've committed to having the shelves stocked for the holiday season, to working 24/7. The ports will be operating like never before."

Following signage of the infrastructure bill, Biden will be traveling the country to show the American public what it is doing for their communities.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4