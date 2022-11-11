Artemis I launch still on track after Nicole

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — In a media briefing this afternoon, NASA confirmed that the Artemis I launch is still scheduled for November 16, following Hurricane Nicole.

The Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket sustained minor damage from the storm, according to Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development James Free. However, Free confirmed there is nothing preventing the launch from going on as planned.

Teams have been on site assessing the damage.

Tests for the launch will begin on Sunday, as previously scheduled, at the Kennedy Space Center.