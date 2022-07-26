Airships set to soar back into popularity

FARNBOROUGH, England — Consumers could embrace a sustainable, yet not-so-new way to travel, as a line of airships is set to take off.

As if floating into view from the mid-1920s, this is definitely not your great-grandma's blimp.

British-based aviation company Hybrid Air Vehicles is taking inspiration from old-school airships and elevating them to new heights with the Airlander.

"It's designed to deliver 10 tons of freight, 100 passengers, and deliver them to places at only 10 percent of the emissions of other aircraft," said company CEO Tom Grundy.

The first commercial flights are due to depart in 2026, with Spanish airline Air Nostrum already reserving 10 craft to transport people regionally across various cities.

Company officials promise a sustainable travel experience with hybrid technology for propulsion.

The crafts are more than 300 feet long and can stay airborne for a total of five days, traveling for roughly 4,000 nautical miles at a time.

Because the hull is filled with helium, it requires less power to take off than standard aircraft, while offering more room to stretch out and unwind.

Worried about turbulance? Officials say the sheer size and low cruising altitude of the Airlander helps it withstand large gusts.