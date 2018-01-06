Actor and comedian Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, has died, TMZ reports. He was 86 years old.

Van Dyke reportedly died Friday on his ranch in Arkansas. Though no cause of death has been reported, the actor was reportedly involved in a car accident two years ago and his health had been steadily declining.

Van Dyke's most notable role was as Assistant Coach Luther Van Dam on the show "Coach." Van Dyke also appeared on "McLintock!" "Yes Dear," and most recently on "The Millers" and "The Middle."