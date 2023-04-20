5 arrests made in Alabama birthday party shooting

DADEVILLE, Al. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has made a total of five arrests in the shooting that left four dead and dozens injured last Saturday.

19-year-old Willie George Brown Jr. and 20-year-old Johnny Letron Brown were arrested Thursday morning.

Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, were both arrested around 8 p.m., on Tuesday, April 18. Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, was arrested on Wednesday, April 19.

All suspects have been charged with four counts of Reckless Murder and were booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail with no bond.

These arrests are the result of a complex and thorough investigation, ALEA said, which was conducted with the help of several law enforcement agencies