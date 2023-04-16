4 dead, at lest 15 injured in Alabama mass shooting

DADEVILLE, AL. — Four people are dead and at least 15 teenagers were injured following a mass shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. CST, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

AP is reporting that Alexis Dowdell was celebrating her 16th birthday at a dance studio in Dadeville when the shots were fired. Alexis' brother, Phil Dowdell, was one of the four killed.

"What we've dealt with is something that no community should have to endure. I just ask for your patience, it's going to be a long process," said Dadeville City Police Chief Jonathan Floyd.

Due to the ongoing investigation, officials have yet to release the ages of those killed.

No information about a suspect or motive has been released at this time.