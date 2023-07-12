Hostage freed after hourslong standoff at Las Vegas Strip resort room, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a man was arrested and a woman described as his hostage was released unharmed after an hourslong standoff in a room at the Caesars Palace resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said the man pulled the woman into a hotel room “by force” on Tuesday morning.

Guests heard and saw a 21st floor window shatter and furniture and other items fly out and land in the pool area below. No shots were fired, and police have not said if the man was armed.

The casino remained open with one floor in one tower locked down. There are no immediate reports of injuries.