LIVE BLOG: Election Day in your neighborhood; SWFL voters head to the polls

FOX 4 is tracking the latest updates on local and national races as voters in Southwest Florida head to the polls. This live blog will keep you updated on the latest in voting news and updates in our community.

7:00 a.m.

Polls are officially open in Southwest Florida.

You can find the latest in voting resources below:

6:53 a.m.

Reminders for mail-in ballots: If you still have a mail-in ballot, you can drop it off today. Election officials remind you not to mail it at this point - as it will not count. If you need to vote in person, you can go to your assigned precinct with your mail-in ballot for further assistance.