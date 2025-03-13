SpaceX launch to rescue stranded NASA astronauts scrubbed

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The SpaceX launch set to serve as a rescue mission for two stranded astronauts on the International Space Station has been scrubbed.

According to the company, this was due to a launch pad issue. The mission was not only to send a new crew of astronauts to the ISS, but to help astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded at the space station since June of last year due to technical issues with their original return craft, return home.

SpaceX has not announced an official date for the next launch, but noted that the next attempt could take place as soon as Thursday Night.