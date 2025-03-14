Watch Now
LIFTOFF! Crew-10 successfully launches on rescue mission to the ISS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — After two days of scrubbed flights, four astronauts took off to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft successfully atop a Falcon 9 rocket around 7 p.m. Friday.

The spacecraft hopes to return with Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Suni Williams, whose weeklong trip last June turned into a 9-month debacle.

The crew, under the command of NASA astronautAnne McClain, also includes NASA pilot Nichole Ayers and two mission specialists from other space agencies: Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa) and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov.

They now have a 28 hour journey before they reach the International Space Station.

Wilmore and Williams have been at the International Space Station for nine months after Boeing's new Starliner capsule encountered major breakdowns in transit. The two-person crew was only supposed to be on board for about a week, but ultimately the Starliner capsule returned empty.

You can watch 9:45pm ET tomorrow where the spacecraft will dock at the ISS.

