Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump’s federal funding freeze

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Trump administration freeze on federal grants and loans that could total trillions of dollars and cause disruptions in health care research, education programs and other initiatives.

U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan blocked the action Tuesday afternoon, minutes before it was set to go into effect. The administrative stay pauses the freeze until Monday.

The White House had planned to enforce the pause Tuesday as the administration begins an across-the-board ideological review of its spending.

Here’s the latest on the funding freeze:

