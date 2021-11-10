Monitors could be added to new cars in 2026 for signs of impaired driving

CAPE CORAL, Florida —

We all know the roads can be dangerous, even more so when a driver is impaired.

But the folks at M.A.D.D. said, it doesn't have to be that way.

"There are endless ways to drive safe and to ensure that there are no more fatalities on our roads," said Lori Burke, representative for MA.D.D.

One new way, is in the newly passed infrastructure bill.

It says, as of 2026, all new cars must have a monitor that can detect whether a driver is impaired.

"I think it's really important, because at the end of the day, a lot of people have lost their lives due to drunk driving," said Ramon Perez, Sales rep at Lee County Motors. "You're taking someone else life and putting it in danger based on a decision that you've made. If there's something that can prevent that to keep people safe, then that's what should be put into cars."

"Oh absolutely," said Perez, "I mean, anything that you can put in as a safety measure for cars, I mean lane departure and the car breaks for you and all that, also helps. So, if you can have something that detects if someone is impaired, then absolutely we'll put those cars on our lot all day."

For others, it's even more personal.

"It never stops hurting," said Tami Newton, lost her father to a drunk driver. "it's been 36 years since I lost my dad. I don't get sad on my dad's birthday or anything like that. The day that I get sad, is on April 19th at 11:37 at night. That was the exact date and time that he was killed."

The new requirement might allow drivers the power to spare other families that same pain.

"If everyone had to have this, then it would save a lot more lives."