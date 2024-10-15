Man arrested, charged with felony after dog was found tied to a pole in path of Hurricane Milton

A man has been arrested and charged with a felony after his dog was found by a state trooper tied to a pole along I-75 in Tampa.

The area was in the path of Hurricane Milton, and the frightened dog was seen on video growling in fear as the officer approached.

The dog was rescued by the state troopers and was taken to a pet resource center to be cared for.

Based on a subsequent criminal investigation, troopers secured and executed a felony arrest warrant yesterday on 23-year-old Giovanny Aldama Garcia of Ruskin for aggravated animal cruelty.

"Our agency is grateful for the unprecedented support of State Attorney Suzy Lopez and her prosecutors, particularly during a state of emergency," said Dave Kerner with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

