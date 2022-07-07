Watch Now
Florida Lottery record sales nets $2.3 billion for education fund

Posted at 3:41 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 15:41:19-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery says they had an estimated $9.32 billion in sales for the fiscal year 2021 - 22.

Officials say this is the eleventh consecutive record-breaking year for the lottery.

The Florida Lottery expects to contribute more than $2.3 billion to the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund this year and contributions to date are more than $42 billion over the past 34 years.

The benefits of education dollars generated by the Lottery flow from community to community throughout the state.

FACTS:

  • Since 1988, the Florida Lottery has contributed more than $42 billion to education.

  • For the second consecutive fiscal year, the Lottery has generated more than $2 billion for education!

  • More than $7.4 billion in Bright Futures scholarships have been awarded to more than 917,000 students in Florida.
  • Florida’s public schools (Pre-K and K-12 programs) have received more than $22.1 billion since the Lottery’s inception.

  • Florida’s state colleges and universities have also benefited, receiving a combined total of more than $11.1 billion since the Lottery’s inception.

  • The Lottery broke all sales records in fiscal year 2021-22, reaching more than $9.32 billion in sales and surpassing last year’s sales of $9.07 billion by more than $250 million.

  • Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $80.5 billion in prizes and created over 3,500 millionaires.
