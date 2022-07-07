Florida Lottery record sales nets $2.3 billion for education fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery says they had an estimated $9.32 billion in sales for the fiscal year 2021 - 22.

Officials say this is the eleventh consecutive record-breaking year for the lottery.

The Florida Lottery expects to contribute more than $2.3 billion to the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund this year and contributions to date are more than $42 billion over the past 34 years.

The benefits of education dollars generated by the Lottery flow from community to community throughout the state.

FACTS:

Since 1988, the Florida Lottery has contributed more than $42 billion to education.

For the second consecutive fiscal year, the Lottery has generated more than $2 billion for education!

More than $7.4 billion in Bright Futures scholarships have been awarded to more than 917,000 students in Florida.

Florida’s public schools (Pre-K and K-12 programs) have received more than $22.1 billion since the Lottery’s inception.