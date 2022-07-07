Florida Lottery record sales nets $2.3 billion for education fund

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery says they had an estimated $9.32 billion in sales for the fiscal year 2021 - 22.
Officials say this is the eleventh consecutive record-breaking year for the lottery.
The Florida Lottery expects to contribute more than $2.3 billion to the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund this year and contributions to date are more than $42 billion over the past 34 years.
The benefits of education dollars generated by the Lottery flow from community to community throughout the state.
FACTS:
- Since 1988, the Florida Lottery has contributed more than $42 billion to education.
For the second consecutive fiscal year, the Lottery has generated more than $2 billion for education!
- More than $7.4 billion in Bright Futures scholarships have been awarded to more than 917,000 students in Florida.
- Florida’s public schools (Pre-K and K-12 programs) have received more than $22.1 billion since the Lottery’s inception.
Florida’s state colleges and universities have also benefited, receiving a combined total of more than $11.1 billion since the Lottery’s inception.
The Lottery broke all sales records in fiscal year 2021-22, reaching more than $9.32 billion in sales and surpassing last year’s sales of $9.07 billion by more than $250 million.
- Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $80.5 billion in prizes and created over 3,500 millionaires.