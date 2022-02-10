Deadline looms for unclaimed winning lottery ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announces that a FANTASY 5® top prize-winning ticket worth $104,694.75 remains unclaimed.

The deadline to claim the top prize is Thursday, February 24, 2022, at midnight.

The winning numbers for August 28, 2021, drawing were:

4 – 21 – 28 – 32 – 34

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at RaceTrac, located at 2087 LPGA Boulevard in Daytona Beach.