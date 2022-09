LEE COUNTY, Fla. — An Alva woman wins big on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket .

Christina Baldino claimed a $1 million dollar prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme instant game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Baldino purchased her winning ticket from Handy Food, located at 21321 State Road 80 in Alva.