Woman killed in collision with truck tractor in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old woman was killed in a collision with a truck tractor Friday evening.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:22 p.m. on County Road 769 and SW Lipe Road.

The woman was driving an SUV, traveling south on County Road 769, south of Lipe Rd. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck tractor was traveling north on 769.

The SUV crossed over the center line of the road and collided with the front of the truck tractor.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the truck tractor was not injured.