Woman and dog die after Port Charlotte house fire

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Investigators say an 82-year-old woman and a dog died in an early morning house fire.

It happened in the 100 block of Francis Drive in Port Charlotte.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS say firefighters got a call about a fire around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

When crews arrived the house was on fire and they could see the flames burning through the roof of the house.

Firefighters found a woman inside the home and she was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

A dog also died from smoke inhalation.

The fire is under investigation.