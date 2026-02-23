Wildfires burning in Collier County: People in Big Cypress told to be "Ready"

BIG CYPRESS NATIONAL PRESERVE, Fla — As of 6:24pm, the fire has burned 10,252 acres and is 0% contained.

The NPS says local ground and aviation crews are actively engaged in fire suppression, and additional resources have been requested.

It says there are no immediate threats to people who live in this remote part of Collier County.

The National Fire, located south of I-75 and east of State Road 29, is actively burning with moderate to high spread potential.

Due to the fire's location, active fire behavior, and weather conditions, fire managers have implemented an area closure for all areas south of I-75, east of SR 29, north of Highway 41, and west of TRU 2, Concho Billie Trail, and Skillet North.

National Parks Service

The Grand Fire, located north of Interstate 75, is currently under 5 acres with limited spread potential.

FDOT This is the larger of two wildfires burning Monday afternoon in Big Cypress National Preserve

People who live in the closure area are being told to be in "Ready" status, signaling there is an active wildfire in the area. They're also being asked to monitor updates via the Big Cypress National Preserve web alerts.

This is one of two fires discovered late Sunday in Big Cypress National Preserve. The other was approximately one acre along State Road 29, north of I-75.

