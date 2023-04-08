Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Where to attend Easter Sunday service in Southwest Florida

Colorful easter eggs at the lower section
Storyblocks
Colorful easter eggs at the lower section
Colorful easter eggs at the lower section
Posted at 1:00 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 13:36:48-04

If you're looking for Easter services in Southwest Florida on Easter Sunday 2023, check out Fox 4's list of local services. Click the links below for more information on each event.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM