What to do for Mother's Day 2023 in Southwest Florida

Looking for something special to do this Mother's Day? Fox 4 has you covered with a list of activities for you and mom happening this weekend, May 13 and 14.
Saturday, May 13
- SunSplash water park Cape Coral — FREE ADMISSION to moms, Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 from 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Edison Mall — Mother's Day Weekend Watercolor event
- Bokeelia — Mother's Day Pop-Up Market
- Cape Coral Christian Life Academy — Mother & Daughters Tea
- Forever Fiore Tea Lounge — Mother's Day Sip & Shop
Sunday, May 14
- Orange River Buckingham — Mother's Day Kayaking Tours
- Shell Factory Cape Coral — special Mother's Day menu with Tommy's Eats & Spirits and Southern Grill, plus live entertainment from 4 - 7 p.m.
- The Gallery at Cape Coral — Mother's Day Luncheon
- Gator Mike's Family Fun Park — Mom's play FREE mini-golf
- Cape Vineyard — Mother's Day Breakfast and Giveaway