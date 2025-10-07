Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
West Palm Beach officer injured during late-night shootout, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach police officer is hospitalized after a shootout early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Our sister station WPTV reports, it happened along the 300 block of Baker Drive at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7.

The West Palm Beach Police Chief said officers responded to the area, and a person inside a home began to shoot at the officers. Police then returned fire, he said. That's when one of the officers was shot.

Police tell WPTV that the officer was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

