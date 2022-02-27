Watch
Waterline bursts, creates large hole in Fort Myers roadway

Posted at 9:35 AM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 09:39:01-05

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office had to shut down a road in Fort Myers when a large hole formed following a waterline break Sunday morning.

All lanes along Ben Hill Griffin Parkway at College Club Drive were closed because of the incident.

The department tweeted that an 8-foot hole formed in the road when a water line broke.

All motorists were asked to avoid the area. There hasn't been any update if the road has reopened just yet.

