Walmart hosts free Wellness Day

NAPLES, Fla. — More than 4,700 Walmart pharmacies nationwide will host Walmart Wellness Day events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on July 24. The Walmart Supercenters, located at 6650 Collier Blvd. and 5420 Juliet Blvd. in Naples, will also feature a mobile wellness unit to make it even easier to access resources.

Walmart Wellness Day can help Floridians get back on track with preventive health measures they may have missed over the past year, especially as many families prepare for in-person work and school this fall.

“At least 41 percent of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the CDC, and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future. We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health and Wellness. “We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for healthcare in their community, outside our pharmacies. This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.”

Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources, administered by Walmart's pharmacy team:

· Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

· Educational health resources and consultations

· Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more

· No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Those who receive their vaccination at Walmart and Sam’s Club, can now get a free digital version of their vaccination record that can be printed, saved on a device or shared with third-party apps.

Walmart Wellness Days have administered more than 4.75 million free health screenings since 2014. To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.