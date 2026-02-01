'Use your best judgement': Glades County says kids can stay home because of cold

GLADES COUNTY, Fla — The Glades County School District says it will excuse student absences on Monday, if parents decide not to send their children to school because of the extreme cold.

In a social media post, the district said it made the decision "for families who feel it is best for their child to remain at home. The safety, health, and well-being of our students always come first."

The wind chill forecast for Moore Haven on Monday morning is 22.

The district asked parents who will take their children to school to use their "best judgment and be sure students are bundled up if they are able to attend."