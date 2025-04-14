US Coast Guard says 1 dead, 4 rescued and 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida’s Atlantic Coast

(AP) — U.S. Coast Guard crews were still searching on Monday for five people missing after a boat capsized off Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

The Coast Guard said in a social media post that one person was found dead and crews rescued four others on Sunday about 29 miles (25 nautical miles) off St. Lucie Inlet, which is 46 miles (74 kilometers) north of West Palm Beach.

One of those rescued said the vessel capsized on Friday, the Coast Guard said.

Another boater contacted the Coast Guard on Sunday.

Martin County Fire Rescue officials told news outlets on Sunday that three of the four rescued from the water had injuries that were not life-threatening.

No additional information was immediately available.