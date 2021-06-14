Watch
United Airlines offering new non-stop flights from Fort Myers to L.A. and San Francisco

Jeff Chiu/AP
A United Airlines airplane takes off over a plane on the runway at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 6:09 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 18:09:17-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Today, the Lee County Port Authority announced that United Airlines will begin nonstop flights between Fort Myers and Los Angeles and San Francisco on Dec. 16.

This is the first time in airport history that Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) will have nonstop service to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and a new nonstop option to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The daily flights for both markets will be operated seasonally from Dec. 16, 2021 to May 5, 2022 on 737-800s.

“We are very excited about United Airlines announcing nonstop service to the West Coast from Southwest Florida International Airport,” said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., executive director of the Lee County Port Authority. “Service to San Francisco has been at the top of the list for nonstop destinations by our community and having a new nonstop option to Los Angeles is also going to be well received by travelers.”

Directional Route

Service LevelDeparture TimeArrival Time
LAX-RSWDaily10:1518:15
RSW-LAXDaily19:1521:30

San Francisco (SFO) – Fort Myers (RSW):

Directional RouteService LevelDeparture TimeArrival Time
SFO-RSWDaily10:4719:17
RSW-SFODaily19:0021:50

For more information or to book a flight, please visit https://www.united.com.

For more information about Southwest Florida International Airport, please visit https://www.flylcpa.com/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
