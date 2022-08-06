Unidentified man breaks into several cars, steals wallets

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a man who broke into many vehicles on Monday in the overnight hours.

He stole wallets containing cash, credit cards and personal ID from each car he broke into. After that, he used the cards at different Walgreens and Walmart stores in Estero and Naples.

If you have any information this man’s identity, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online on the Crime Stoppers website or on the P3 Tips app. If your tip leads to this man’s arrest, you could get a cash reward from Crime Stoppers.