"Unbuildable" lots concern some Fort Myers Beach residents

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A group of Fort Myers Beach residents continues to search for answers.

As we reported on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, they say lots they bought years ago have been deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian, despite the fact other lots have received the go-ahead to rebuild.

Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach is where some of these residents say they have land that has been deemed unbuildable because of what are called "non-conforming lots."

And according to some of these residents we heard from at the last city council meeting, it all has to do with the dimensions of these lots that they say are 50 to 60 feet.

They say in order to get a permit to build on this land the dimensions need to be 40 by 75 feet.

The complaints about the lot dimensions go back to a city code change that was made in 2021.

